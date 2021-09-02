Two men found not guilty by Franklin County juries

FARMINGTON – Two men charged with sex crimes in separate cases were both recently found not guilty by Franklin County juries.

On Friday, a jury found Warren Strout, 56 of Carthage, not guilty of the charge of unlawful sexual touching. Strout was arrested in early 2019; the charge related to an incident that was alleged to have occurred in 2018.

In a separate case, a jury returned a verdict of not guilty for Nathan Wing, 44 of Wilton, on both the charges of unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching. Wing was arrested in 2019; the alleged incident had reportedly taken place in the summer of 2018. The jury delivered its verdict Monday.