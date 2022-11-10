Two MSAD 58 teachers earn Teacher of the Year awards

PHILLIPS – Two teachers in MSAD 58 were recently recognized for Teacher of the Year awards in their respective education fields, Superintendent Todd Sanders announced this week.

Selina Greene Warren, who teaches at the Kingfield Elementary School, was recently recognized as the 2023 Maine Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year. Warren was recognized at an awards ceremony on October 27 at the Maine State Grange in Augusta. In the future, Warren will be attending two National Conferences representing the State of Maine and will be in the running for the National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award.

The second teacher from MSAD 58 is Kawika Thompson, who teaches Physical Education at Day Mountain Regional Middle School. Thompson was recognized at the Maine Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Conference held at the Samoset Resort, in Rockport, on November 6. Thompson was honored as the 2022 Middle Level Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

“Please join me in congratulating these two outstanding educators that we are fortunate to have in MSAD 58,” Sanders wrote in a letter to MSAD 58 staff and local media.