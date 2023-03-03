Two separate fatal snowmobile crashes in the Rangeley region in late February

RANGELEY – A Connecticut man died as a result of a snowmobile crash on Rangeley Lake in late February.

Maine Warden Service recovered the body of Stephen J. Rogers, age 43, of Milford, Connecticut from the shoreline of Rangeley Lake Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 22) after a crash that occurred sometime on the night of Saturday, Feb. 18.

Rogers was using a loaner snowmobile while his snowmobile was being repaired at Oquossoc Marine. When Rogers failed to return to pick up his repaired snowmobile on Tuesday, February 21 he was reported missing by the owner of Oquossoc Marine and Maine Game Wardens began an investigation.

Investigators believed Rogers went out for a snowmobile ride sometime after 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. Cell phone data obtained in the investigation led game wardens to begin a search in the area of downtown Rangeley.

On Tuesday, February 21, Maine Warden Service received information from a property owner in Rangeley indicating that they had found broken snowmobile parts along the shoreline of Rangeley Lake which match the description of the snowmobile being operated by Rogers. U.S. Border Patrol then flew over the area with a helicopter and located the crashed snowmobile. Maine Game Wardens later recovered the body of Stephen Rogers approximately 142 feet into the woods from the shoreline in Russell Cove on Rangeley Lake. Further investigation of the crash site indicated that Rogers was travelling at a high rate of speed on the lake and he collided with several trees along the shoreline. Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

LANG TOWNSHIP – A New Hampshire man died this past Saturday afternoon when his snowmobile went off the side of the trail and into the trees.

Eric Sterling, age 43, of Wolfeboro, NH, was snowmobiling with his brother on Saturday, February 25 on connector trail 108 in Lang Township. Stirling was driving a 2017 Polaris RMK, and was about a half mile ahead of his brother, who was driving on his own snowmobile. At approximately 2:35, Stirling failed to make a left hand turn and veered off the trail, striking a tree. His brother came upon the scene, and called 911. The Maine Warden Service, Northstar EMS and the Rangeley Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Stirling was wearing a helmet, but passed away at the scene due to the injuries sustained in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Editor’s note: the full reports of these incidents were not available until Friday, March 3.