Two transported by LifeFlight after reported robbery and car chase

JAY – Two individuals were transported to area hospitals by LifeFlight of Maine after a car chase yesterday, according to a report from Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV.

On Tuesday, March 28, Jay Police Officer Rex Schweighofer received a report of a robbery at the Label Shopper store in the Jay Plaza. Schweighofer located the suspected vehicle as it was leaving the Plaza and conducted a travel stop; the vehicle pulled over and stopped, but then left, driving north on Main Street.

Schweighofer pursued the vehicle into North Jay when the vehicle crashed, Caton reported.

Jay Fire reported a road closure on the department’s Facebook page. Route 4 in the area of the Jay Fire North Station was closed for several hours.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported by LifeFlight to area hospitals. Neither individual has been identified at this time.

At this time the incident is still under investigation. The Maine State Police is conducting the crash investigation and Jay Police are investigating the reported robbery.

Jay Police was assisted on the incident by Wilton Police, Livermore Falls Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Jay Fire, Wilton Fire, NorthStar Ambulance, and LifeFlight of Maine.