Two transported with non-life-threatening injuries after car versus snowmobile crash in Rangeley

RANGELEY – Friday, January 19 at approximately 10:34 a.m., Deputy Gray with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car versus snowmobile accident on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. According to a report from Sheriff Scott Nichols, Dennis Hummel (68) of East Meadow NY was driving a snowmobile on a trail which approaches the Loon Lake Road. Mark Nedeau (61) of Oquossoc was driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado on Loon Lake Road approaching the snowmobile crossing when the driver of the snow sled, for unknown reasons, failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by the oncoming pickup truck. The driver of the sled and his wife were transported by NorthStar to FMH for non-life-threatening injuries. Rangeley Fire Department also responded to the scene.