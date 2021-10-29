Two vehicle crash in Strong sends three to the hospital

STRONG — On Tuesday, October 26, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Maine State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 4 in Strong involving an unloaded logging truck and Jeep. The logging truck, driven by 59-year-old Rene Gagnon of Quebec, was traveling north when it crossed the centerline and struck a Jeep. The Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Kaitlyn Adams of New Sharon, was traveling south. Adams had a passenger, 25-year-old Lucas Newell of Strong.

The collision sent the Jeep spinning off the road where it rolled over before coming to rest next to a telephone pole. The logging truck crashed into the trees off the opposite lane. The State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and a State Police Reconstructionist responded to the scene. All of the occupants of the vehicles were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS for minor injuries.

MSP was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Farmington Police Department, Strong and Farmington Fire Departments, and Maine DOT. Maine DEP also assisted at the scene due to fuel that had spilled from the logging truck. Route 4 was closed down to one lane during the investigation for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.