Two-vehicle crash sends two to FMH

STRONG – An accident on Monday sent a woman and her two-year-old to the hospital for minor injuries according to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Richards responded to a call just before 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11, of a two-car crash at the intersection of Norton Hill and South Strong Road. According to the press release, Alexis Robbins, 20, of Phillips, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus eastbound approaching the South Strong road intersection, when a 2015 GMC driven by Kaitlyn Hopper (18) of Vassalboro was turning right from South Strong Road also headed eastbound onto Norton Hill Road.

According to the release, Hopper failed to yield to the focus and the vehicles struck head on. Hopper and her two-year-old were transported by Northstar to Franklin Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Strong Fire Department assisted.