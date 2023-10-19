U.S. General Services Administration to host public scoping meeting for the Land Port of Entry in Coburn Gore, Maine

BOSTON – In compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) will host a public meeting in support of an Environmental Assessment for the proposed modernization and expansion project of the Land Port of Entry (LPOE) at Coburn Gore, Maine.

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting on:

WHEN: Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

WHERE: Coburn Gore LPOE, Main Building, ME-27, Coburn Gore, ME 04936

The meeting will be conducted in an open house format – with French translation available. GSA will provide project information to the attendees. The public will have an opportunity to hear about the project and learn how they can provide input on the issues that are important to the community. This input is a valuable step in the process and will be used by GSA to determine the scope and content of the Environmental Assessment.

The new facility, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will strengthen supply chains, improve operational capabilities and facility infrastructure, spur economic growth, and bolster the country’s security.

The Coburn Gore LPOE will incorporate sustainability features that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate environmental impact, and simultaneously increase the mission readiness of the federal government by increasing resilience to climate change.

Written comments regarding the Environmental Assessment must be received by November 27, 2023, using one of the following methods:

In-Person: Submit written comments at the public meeting via comment forms to be distributed at the meeting.

Email: Send an email to coburngore.lpoe@gsa.gov and reference “Coburn Gore LPOE EA” in the subject line.

Mail: Send written comments to the following address:

U.S General Services Administration

Attention: Li-hang Wang, Coburn Gore Project Manager

Thomas P. O’Neill, Jr., Federal Building

10 Causeway Street, 11th Floor

Boston, MA 02222-1077

Project information is available at: gsa.gov/coburngore

This announcement is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda in growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our Nation’s infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

