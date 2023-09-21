USDA provides grants and loans to repair single family homes damaged by Hurricane Lee

BANGOR – As Maine residents continue to recover from the effects of Hurricane Lee, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has a new program to assist low-income homeowners. The program provides grants and loans to help rural residents repair and rebuild storm-damaged homes in presidentially declared disaster areas. President Biden declared the entire state of Maine a disaster area due to Hurricane Lee (later downgraded to post-tropical cyclone Lee). Thus, rural single-family homeowners in every county may be eligible for the program.

“In Maine, storm recovery is an inevitable fact of life, but it can be an unmanageable burden for our low-income neighbors,” said USDA Rural Development Maine State Director Hampson. “We know that to safely prepare for the winter storms ahead, we need to repair the damage done by Lee – and we’re here to help do exactly that. We encourage folks to reach out to our offices to determine eligibility and let us do the work that Maine USDA Rural Development does best – growing communities, supporting neighbors, and investing in rural Maine.”

Due to the new program, many Maine residents now are eligible to apply for grants and loans for storm recovery, including for damage sustained in Hurricane Lee. To be eligible to apply, the homeowner must be 18 or older, the home must be in an eligible rural area, and must be owner-occupied. Grants of up to $40,675 are available to low-income homeowners. Program funds may be used to:

– Make essential repairs and improvements to storm-damaged homes;

– Reimburse costs for eligible storm damage repairs that were previously completed;

– Refinance debt from prior storm-related repairs;

– Pay for site preparation expenses;

– Finance costs to relocate mobile and manufactured homes.

Interested applicants should work directly with Rural Development staff and submit their applications to the Rural Development State Office. Grant recipients will need to certify there is no duplication of benefits with other funding or awards. For more information on how to apply, contact the Single Family Housing staff at 207-990-9100, SFHMaine@usda.gov, or visit www.rd.usda.gov/me.

Funding also is available for low-income Mainers to repair their homes damaged in certain previous storms in eligible rural areas since July 18, 2022. These previously declared disaster areas include the severe storms and flooding occurring in particular counties:

December 23-December 24, 2022, in Franklin, Knox, Oxford, Somerset, Waldo, or York counties.

April 30-May 1, 2023, in Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, and Somerset counties.

June 26, 2023, in Oxford County.

June 29, 2023, in Franklin County.

Funds may also be used in areas subject to future natural disasters in the next two years. For more resources to support rural communities seeking disaster assistance, visit www.rd.usda.gov/page/rural-development-disaster-assistance.