Warden Service finds body of missing 76-year-old Rangeley Plantation man

RANGELEY PLANTATION – At approximately 9:00 p.m. Monday, November 6, Maine Game Warden Chad Robertson and K9 Storm located the body of a missing 76-year-old Rangeley Plantation man.

Maine Game Wardens, Sheriff’s Deputy and US Border Patrol agents had been searching through the evening for Ernest Van Soeren, who had last been seen at 9:45 this morning near his residence on 237 West Shore Road in Rangeley Plantation.

Robertson and K9 Storm found Van Soeren approximately a ¼ mile from his residence, deceased in Rangeley Lake. He was found in water that was about a foot in depth, along the shoreline of Rangeley Lake. It is unknown how Van Soeren ended up in the water.

Game Wardens and other emergency service personnel started searching at approximately 6:30 this evening. Van Soeren was taken to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington where a cause of death will be determined by a state Medical Examiner. Van Soeren’s death is not considered suspicious.

Previous release:

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is seeking help in locating 76-year-old Ernest Van Soeren of Rangeley Plantation, who was last seen at approximately 9:45 Monday morning near his residence on 237 West Shore Drive in Rangeley Plantation.

Van Soeren is 5’ 10” tall, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing very faded blue jeans that were white in appearance, with dark muck boots. Van Soeren is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and may seem disoriented.

If you have seen Van Soeren or have information on his location, please contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office 207-778-6140.

Maine Game Wardens, along with US Border Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s office are currently searching for Van Soeren with officers and with K9s.