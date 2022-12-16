Warming Center in Farmington to open in January

FARMINGTON – Following a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the Farmington Warming Center will open, Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning January 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursdays: Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, located at 110 Academy Street, will host the Warming Center during the month of January on Thursdays only. During the month of February, Old South First Congregation Church, located at 235 Maine Street, will take over as the Warming Center site on Thursdays. An updated schedule will be available as to the location of the Warming Center in March for Thursdays, but the host site is anticipated to rotate between Henderson Memorial Baptist Church and Old South Congregational Church.

Tuesdays: The Warming Center will open each Tuesday, beginning Jan. 10 through March 23, hosted at St. Joseph’s Church at 130 Quebec Street.

The Warming Center has been a staple in the Farmington community since 2009 and is being sponsored by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. The purpose of the Center is to provide an option for Mainers to get out of the cold and enjoy a hot meal, a warm area, games and activities, and fellowship with other people. Everyone, of all ages, is welcome. The Warming Center will be open every Tuesday and Thursday, until March 23, 2023. You are welcome to simply drop in for a hot meal and beverages or come relax for the duration of the Warming Center hours.

As parking can come at a premium at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, designated parking is available in the Church lot, adjacent to the Church, or street side. Carpooling is encouraged to the Warming Center, as parking is limited at all locations. Handicap Accessible parking is available at all Churches. Public transportation may also be available (for a donation) by calling: Western Maine Transportation at 1-800-393-9335.

People who are not feeling well are encouraged to stay home until they feel better. If RSU9 cancels school due to winter weather conditions, the Warming Center will not be open that day.

Hot Meals continue to be offered at St. Joseph’s Church, each Tuesday from 11 a.m.. – 1 p.m. The Food Pantry, located at St. Joseph’s Church, is open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., 7 days a week. Used Clothing can be purchased at either Saint Rose of Lima Church, at 1 Church Street, in Jay, or at Work First’s retail store, “Touch of Class,” located at 309 Wilton Road in Farmington.

Anyone wishing to also help their neighbors stay warm this winter may donate their time, food, or clothes at the listed locations.

For more information or to volunteer, please contact Henderson Memorial Baptist Church at 778-2163.