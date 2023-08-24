Water supply break in Jay Wednesday afternoon, repairs anticipated Thursday night

JAY – Wednesday evening, the North Jay Water District notified the Town of Jay of a water break in North Jay. Upon investigation, two breaks were discovered. Water has been turned off throughout North Jay with the exception of Maxwell Road and an initial estimate was for water restoration in 24 hours.

This has also impacted traffic on Route 4 in North Jay, near the North Jay Fire Station, due to damage to the road.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, one of the breaks has been repaired and crews have moved on to the second break. Both breaks must be repaired before the water can be turned on. The water district hopes that water can be restored by midnight.

The North Jay Water District, Jay Village Water District, and Livermore Falls Water District are independent utilities that serve different areas of the Town of Jay. They are governed by the Public Utilities Commission and their own individual boards of trustees, not by the Town of Jay.

Additional information will be shared when it is available.