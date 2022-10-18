Weld Road residence complete loss; family and dog reported safe from fire

WILTON – A residence on the Weld Road was completely destroyed in a fire Monday, according to a report from Wilton Fire Rescue. Everyone was safely away from the residence, including the dog.

The first tone was sent out at 11:40 a.m. for a fully-involved structure fire at 145 Weld Road (Route 156) in Wilton, in the area of the town office.

A second tone was sent around 12:15 p.m. for more manpower.

Fire departments from Farmington, Jay, Livermore, and Temple responded to assist Wilton Fire. A total of eleven fire apparatus and approximately 35 firefighters were on the scene.

On arrival to the scene the residence was fully involved and no interior firefighting was attempted, Dunham reported. Firefighters focused on ‘surround and drown’, utilizing two aerial trucks (Farmington and Wilton) to flow water onto the fire. A hydrant in the vicinity helped with the process by reducing the distance water had to be transported to the scene.

A woman and her four children were renting the property, Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham said.

Dunham said he understand the postal service was delivering mail around the time the fire was discovered; evidently the family’s dog was tied outside, so a mail carrier cut the rope and took the dog to the town office for safekeeping.

There were no injuries reported, and no reported damage to neighboring structures.

The Weld Road/Route 156 was closed for about five hours.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Due to the complete loss of the structure, it is currently considered ‘undetermined.’