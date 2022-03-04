Weld Town Meeting this Saturday

WELD – Voters will gather Saturday morning to set the annual budget at Town Meeting; officials were elected by ballot earlier this week.

Selectman Richard Doughty was reelected for a three-year term with 81 votes and Planning Board member Naomi Doughty received 80 votes for reelection to a five-year term. Following last year’s change to elect rather than appoint Budget Committee members, Tom Skolfield and Rebecca Durrant-Vining won seats with 47 and 66 votes, respectively. Ernestine Hutchinson received 40 votes.

Town Meeting will be held at the Town Hall, 17 School Street, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5. Full reports are available at the Town Office, Mt. Blue Garage and Skool House Variety.

Voters are being asked to consider a $633,000 budget- a 4.25% decrease from the current fiscal year budget. Government employees, aside from selectpersons, are looking at raises this year. Residents voted to double the recommended amounts for for selectpersons at last year’s meeting- approving a $4,000 stipend for the board chair and $3,000 stipend for others.

How best to use federal funding from COVID-19 will be up for discussion; Weld will receive roughly $42,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.