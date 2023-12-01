Western Maine Transportation Services seeking public input for transit study

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Western Maine Transportation Services (WMTS) is seeking public input for its Public Transit Study to determine current needs in its service areas.

Community Relations Manager, Craig Zurhorst, stated, “We’re asking members of the public to take an on-line survey. It’s been over 5 years since our last transit study, and we need to make sure we have a clear understanding of current public transportation needs for areas where we’re providing service in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties, Brunswick, Bath and Topsham. The updated information from this study will help us design and deliver more useful and relevant public transit options, as available funding and resources permit.”

Zurhorst said workforce transportation is one of the growing needs in the region, “We’re currently working with businesses and organizations to design and provide sponsored public bus routes to connect employees to employers. Riders continue to use our existing services to access work, higher education and trades training, as well as shopping, healthcare, recreation and other services.”

Zurhorst continued, “While changes take time and funding, WMTS makes good use of the information it collects. The last public transit study, in 2018, resulted in the creation of the GreenLine, Farmington to Lewiston~Auburn commuter service, and the associated GreenLine Connection, from Rumford to Livermore. It also led to establishing the BlueLine, Lewiston to Bath commuter service, which was the first of the sponsored public workforce routes. The 2018 study also led to re-configuring local bus service in Brunswick to become the Brunswick Link fixed-route service.”

The public is encouraged to take the on-line survey through the link at wmtsbus.org or directly at bit.ly/3N8Xnui

For more information, please visit the WMTS website, wmtsbus.org, or call 1-800-393-9335 selection 1.