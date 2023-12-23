Wilton board discusses previously submitted cannabis business application and moratorium

WILTON – The Wilton Select Board met on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. despite Monday’s storm.

Dalton Plante, Superintendent of the Water & Sewer Department, spoke on behalf of his department to request a carryover into the new financial year. Plante explained that Heinz Grossman, former Superintendent, had a 15% rate increase approved by the board last year.

“That was part of a discussion for a potential 30% rate increase to cover sludge disposal due to PFAS regulations that were pushed onto us back in August of ’22,” Plante said. He requested that the board approve the current balance in the sludge disposal compost expenditure line, which would allow for a carryover as part of the total unrestricted net position. The board approved it unanimously.

The board discussed a cannabis business permit for Honeycomb Farm. It was explained that the process of acquiring the permit began in 2019, when the Planning Board approved all the necessary submitted information. The business has waited to move forward with the process until now. There was some confusion over whether the board was permitted to act on this permit in light of the current cannabis moratorium.

Chairwoman Tiffany Maiuri cited that former Town Manager Perry Ellsworth had mentioned that there were three cannabis operations that had already begun the process of approval and would be able to come before the board during the moratorium, per the terms of the moratorium. Greeley explained that since there had been no changes since the Planning Board’s approval, there should be no issue with acting upon it.

Selectman Keith Swett questioned the specific terms of the moratorium. They ultimately moved to table the discussion in order to ensure that they make a fully informed decision. Town Manager Maria Greeley will check with the town’s legal representation and review past select meeting minutes.

Before entering an executive session, the board acknowledged the storm. Greeley announced that all Wilton roads were officially opened as of Tuesday night. She reported that the Public Works and Fire Departments had each had several calls in relation to the flooding and fallen trees. The board expressed their appreciation for both the fire department and the public works department for their hard work and dedication during this natural disaster. Greeley urged caution while driving, especially after nightfall.

