Wilton extends employment for current town manager during hiring process for new manager

WILTON – The Wilton Select Board met on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 25 for a special select board meeting.

The board went into two executive sessions during the meeting, related to the ongoing search for a new town manager. Candidate interviews were conducted recently during additional special board meetings where the only agenda item was an executive sessions for the purpose of interviewing candidates.

At the Oct. 25 meeting, the select board entered an executive session to review and meet with a candidate for the position. No official action was taken in relation to this candidate.

During the second executive session, the board discussed the current town manager Perry Ellsworth’s resignation date and the potential of extending his employment during the search for a new town manager. In the past, Ellsworth has expressed his willingness to stay on as town manager until the town can hire a qualified and experienced replacement. During this session, a motion was made to extend Ellsworth’s time in his position. His new resignation date will be Nov. 13.

In other news, the select board’s next scheduled meeting is on Nov. 7. Due to this being an Election Day, the board will meet at the Wilton Public Safety Building instead of the Town Office.