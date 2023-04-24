Wilton man charged with assault following reported incident with minor

FARMINGTON – Assault charges were filed against a man from Wilton on Friday after a reported altercation with a minor.

According to a report from University of Maine Campus Police Chief Brock Caton, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, UMF Police Officer Matthew Billian responded to a report of an assault on South Street on the UMF Campus.

Through the investigation it was determined that Edward Herrin, 68, of Wilton had a physical altercation with an eight-year-old child. Due to the age of the victim, no identifying information will be released. Caton reported that medical treatment for the child was refused.

Herrin was issued a criminal summons for assault, class D, and was released at the scene. Caton said that Herrin is scheduled to appear in Farmington Unified Court on June 6 for this charge.

The incident occurred on a public sidewalk within the jurisdiction of UMF. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles reported that an officer from the Farmington Police Department responded to assist UMF Police but that the case was being handled by the campus police department.