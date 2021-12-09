Wilton man pleads not guilty to endangering welfare charge

FARMINGTON – A Wilton man charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent person in 2018 pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday.

Irving Faunce, 76, of Wilton, was indicted by the Franklin County grand jury on the felony charge of endangering the welfare of a dependent person, a Class C felony, back in October. The allegation is that Faunce “did intentionally or knowingly endanger the health, safety or mental welfare” of a woman identified in the indictment as a dependent person in Farmington. The indictment indicates the allegation occurred on or about July 28, 2018 to Aug. 20, 2018.

The case is being prosecuted by the Maine Attorney General’s Office. The case was investigated by Jeffrey Wrigley, a senior detective with the Maine Attorney General’s Office’s Healthcare Crime Unit.

After taking Faunce’s not guilty plea, the judge set bail at personal recognizance. Included as a condition was that Faunce refrain from working in healthcare or residential care settings. The judge also scheduled a dispositional conference for Feb. 1, 2022.

Faunce has previously served as a selectman in the town of Wilton and is currently on the Regional School Unit 9 school board. He has worked as an administrator at a number of long-term care facilities across the state over the course of his career.