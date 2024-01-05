Wilton to develop comprehensive plan committee

WILTON – The Wilton selectboard met on Tuesday evening for their first meeting of 2024. Karen Olivieri, Audit Manager for the town of Wilton from RHR Smith, gave two audit presentations on the town audit of June 30 2022 and the water and sewer audit of Dec. 31 2022.

After these presentations, the board set a date for a workshop to discuss the town’s undesignated fund policy. It will be held at 5 p.m. before the next selectboard meeting on Jan. 16. Selectboard Chair Tiffany Maiuri confirmed that the workshop will be open to the public.

Town Manager Maria Greeley announced that the town will be moving forward with putting together a Comprehensive Plan Committee. “We have a revised application we will be sending out,” Greeley addressed the public. “If you’re interested, please stop by the town office, send us an email and we’ll get the application out to you.”

The board briefly revisited the discussion on the cannabis moratorium from the Dec. 19 meeting.

Selectman David Leavitt requested an update on Honeycomb Farm’s request to move forward with the permitting process. Greeley informed the board that she had not yet heard back from the town’s attorney at the time of the meeting, but will update the board when she has received further information.

Along a similar topic, Selectman Keith Swett requested a public update on the illegal cannabis operations, brought up by a member of the public at the Nov. 21 selectboard meeting. Greeley recalled that specific locations were not mentioned during that discussion. She confirmed that “the four locations that were discussed and assumed, during that time, to myself, do not have any valid current or state local permits. All locations are under investigation, so no other information is available at this time.”

Greeley clarified that the local police department is completing the investigation. She apologized for not giving the update at the previous meeting and promised to continue to update the public as more information becomes available.

During the Manager’s Report, Greeley thanked town employees for their hard work during the recent storm: “The storm had some large impacts on our community. A lot of our department heads and their staff worked tireless, tireless hours.”

She also thanked the Lions Club for providing a temporary warming shelter during power outages. “We hope the community can come together in the near future to address more permanent solutions to the need for a warming shelter for the town. That conversation I’d like to have sooner than later,” Greeley concluded. These sentiments were echoed by members of the selectboard.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org