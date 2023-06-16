Work to begin on Holland Strong tennis court project in Jay

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, the board voted to allow the Public Works department to complete the necessary preparations this year for the Holland Strong Tennis Court to undergo construction next summer.

At the April 2022 Town Meeting, voters authorized the Select Board to approve the use of town labor and equipment to provide an in-kind contribution to the Holland Strong Tennis Court Project. The in-kind work had an initial estimated value of $9,000, but a delay in funding resulted in an inability to award a contract to RSU to complete the project. Another Request for Proposal is expected to be issued in the fall for the work to be completed by next summer.

The board proposed that the Public Works department remove the lights that are currently surrounding the court, strip the court surface and have it processed into reclaim, and remove any overgrowth from the clearing. This work will be tracked with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) rates to show the in-kind match, which the school will use as part of the grant for match money.

Mark Mancini of Treetop Crops of Maine requested an amendment to the town’s ordinance regarding adult use marijuana and cultivation that was adopted in November 2021. Mancini applied for an adult use manufacturing license, but the Code Enforcement officer determined that the proposed location does not meet the 200-foot property-line setback requirements.

The board decided not to go forward with amending the ordinance, however Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere stated that if Mancini wants to go forward with the amendment, he is able to submit a petition for an amendment that will be presented to voters.

Jay Fire Department Chief Mike Booker requested that money be taken from the budget to be used for three sets of fire gear which is valued at approximately $4,000 each. Booker also requested approval to use $3,000 from the training line for a shipping container that will be used for training. The board voted unanimously to approve Booker’s request.

The board voted to approve Corporate Valuations to update the Androscoggin Mill appraisal for April 1, 2022 and April 1, 2023. The appraisal will cost an estimated $27,000, which will be paid for through the legal account and/or the valuation reserve account, according to LaFreniere.

The board also voted to close the Town Office on July 3 due to the July 4 holiday taking place on a Tuesday, allowing office staff to use a vacation day to extend the holiday.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org