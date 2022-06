FARMINGTON – A public memorial visitation for Lloyd G. Heath will be held on Thursday, June 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Graveside memorial services with Military Honors will be held on Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at the New Vineyard Cemetery, Rt. 27, New Vineyard. Celebration of life will be held at his daughter and son-in-law’s residence after the burial, address is 20 Winter Hill Rd Carthage,Me