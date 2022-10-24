Gregg Botka (1945-2022)

LINCOLN PLANTATION – Wm. Gregg Botka, 77, a resident of Rangeley Plantation and Garfield Plantation, passed away on October 21, 2022, in Lincoln Plantation. He was born on August 28, 1945, in San Pedro, California, son of the late Ruth (Driscoll) and William Botka. He was educated in Livermore and Livermore Falls schools, completed his BS in Secondary Education at the University of Maine Farmington, his Masters in Education at the University of Maine Gorham, and a CAGS in School Administration at the University of New Hampshire.

Gregg was a teacher, high school principal, and a superintendent of schools in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. During his educational career he also refereed high school and college basketball. Following his retirement from education he owned a real estate agency in Rangeley.

Gregg was a 50-year member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, gardening, cutting and splitting his own firewood, feeding birds, sports, and traveling. He could start a conversation with anyone and always managed to find something they shared in common. He was active right up to the vary last moment.

Gregg is survived by his wife Geraldine Botka of Rangeley Plantation, children; Alison Gnerre, Eric Botka (Kate), Ellen Bemis (Frank), Stephanie Gouker (Domenic), and Brad St. Peter (Jamie), 12 grandchildren, and his brother Chris Botka of Sandy River Plantation. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

At Gregg’s request there will be no services. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. If desired, donations may be made in Gregg’s Memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938