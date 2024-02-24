Pamela Butterfield (1955-2024)

VIENNA – Pamela Ann (Rackliff) Butterfield, 68, passed away on February 22, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1955, in Vienna Maine. Pam attended many schools, graduating from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington with the class of 1973.

She married Arnie Butterfield on June 30, 1973. Pam worked for a while at Farmington Shoe Shop, Cianbro, Maine Dowell, and as a hair stylist. Pam loved kids and helped raise dozens of them. She would stay up very late with them playing games, listening to music, and eating junk food. She loved to go camping, especially at Wayne Pond and Cold Springs Campground. She also loved to play cards and Monopoly and Parcheesi. Arnie passed away after 40 years of marriage, Donnie Bailey came into her life and stayed by her side until she passed.

Pam was predeceased by her husband, Arnie Butterfield; mother, Florence Hastings; and father, Herschel Rackliff.

Pam is survived by her partner Donnie Bailey; brother, Butch Rackliff and wife Sharon; brother, Kenny Rackliff and wife Laurie; brother Rodney Rackliff and partner Brian; brother, Peter Rackliff and wife Jen, brother, Jeff Rackliff and wife Jeannie; step mother, Geri Rackliff; special friends, Ken and Barb Roy, Buddy and Cindy Wheeler, Shane and Debbie Crogan; sons at heart, Chris Rackliff and his significant other Myriah, Bill Rackliff and wife Erica and their children, Alex and Tyler, Jake Rackliff and wife Kat, and their children, sawyer and Sophie, Scott Bailey; special nieces and nephews, Brianna, Loren, Nathaniel, Megan, Joey, Sam, Nick and Brayden; special aunts, Esther Hoffman, Linda Johnson and husband Chet, Mary Lou Hastings; and uncle, Raphel Rawlins.

There will be a celebration of life on March 2, 2024, at 11:00 am, at North Vienna United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.