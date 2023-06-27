A Remembrance: Jeff Fuson

I still walk the halls of the office Jeff built. Technically this was a joint project but in reality, Jeff was the one with the vision. I’m sure I had rough ideas, but he was the one who envisioned just how to take the old farmhouse we bought in 1982 and with a wall set here, another there, a spiral stairway right there, turn it into the office we shared for 25 years. We wanted to keep it simple and grounded, so the cotton swabs and tongue blades were and still are in those mason jars. He commissioned Bob Melbam for the handmade exam tables, the ‘stirrups’ forged by Bob in his shop. I remember planning the practice and laying out our practice dreams as we sanded and painted the trim of his old farmhouse on Mosher Hill Road.

The adventure began across the street at Rural Health Associates, where Jeff had been practicing since 1979. Rural Health Associates was medical idealism personified. Its multispecialty group, Rural Group Practice provided close to socialized medicine for the residents of Franklin County. Its progressivism had drawn some medical bright lights: Dave Dixon, Bill Lambert, Burgess Record, Rod Prior, Jim McMahon, and Jeff. Its director and chief visionary, Paul Judkins, had local roots but a connection to the Ford Foundation, which helped fund the start-up.

But all was not well there by ’82. There were serious money woes, and ultimately to keep the multi-specialty group intact, there was a plan to reward specialists at a higher rate than the primary care docs. Jeff would have none of that. On top of that, he felt isolated by being the only young family doc in the group. So popular was he among patients that his departure was seen as a mortal wound that might sink the whole enterprise.

Which was where I was supposed to come in. If a young doc who shared his values joined, maybe Jeff would stay. I met Jeff right after Paul Judkins had given the group a good talking up, and I was sold. But very quickly I was sold on Jeff too, and ultimately tempted as I might have been to get a salaried position with the group, I had to follow my heart and Jeff into a new practice across the street.

Back in the day medicine was dominated by small private groups. Franklin County already had Joe DeGrinney and Will Eastman and soon Paul Taylor and Gerry Tinguely, so these small private practice shops were not the odd birds they are today.

Jeff was in every way the physician I wanted to be, so how could I do otherwise? He was smart, steady, and knew his way and his path. He emanated confidence and composure. Patients loved how he put them at the center of every visit, and every conversation. They were never rushed. If it meant working until 8, he would give everyone the time and space to sort out their issues and lives. Their visits with him were deep encounter, his presence and demeanor the agents of their healing.

Jeff was patient-centered medicine long before it became a primary care slogan, and he took it to the max. There was no shoehorning patients into quality measures the way there is today. The patient and their choices were always first.

Judged by conventional standards, our medical practice was a near flop. We had trouble paying routine bills, sometimes, we had to hit up our bank accounts to make payroll or be strategic about who got paid and when. But judged by our satisfaction and that of our patients, who got what they came for and then some, our practice was all we could wish for.

Magic could happen. He certainly brought out the best in me, and I am still honored and privileged to practice by his lights.

Steve Bien, MD