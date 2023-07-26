Agatha Mills (1943-2023)

STRONG – Agatha “Gatha” Mills, 80, our prayer warrior, deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend entered her eternal rest, July 23, 2023. Heaven’s gain has left us with both a huge hole in our hearts and the joy of knowing she is pain free.

Gatha was born March 15, 1943, in Columbia, Maine to the late Ernest and Helen (Carter) Trask. She moved to Strong in 2000 to be near her daughter and family. A graduate of Farmington High School (1961), Gatha went on to pursue an accounting degree at the age of 50. Health problems forced her to stop before completion. She enjoyed many years as a daycare provider.

She was a born-again believer and spent her entire life serving the Lord in numerous capacities, including faithful pastor’s wife and spiritual partner to Dennis. She read the Bible faithfully and shared her love of Christ with others. Crafting of many types filled Gatha’s free time. She also enjoyed camping, going for rides, reading and spending time with her sisters.

Gatha was predeceased by her parents, brothers Gerald “Sonny” and Galen Trask, sister Edith Hatch, and daughters-in-love Stephanie Hall and Sue McCool.

In addition to her loving and devoted husband, Dennis, she is survived by her three children whom she loved dearly. Daughter, Christine (Phillip) Richards, and sons Douglas Hall and Darin Mills. Her beloved grandsons, Tyler (Valerie) Richards, Jacob (Kali) Richards, Klint (Makayla) Hall and Deklan Mills. She was blessed with five great-granddaughters, Bethany, Sage, Emmersyn and Blake Richards and Ayla Garnett. And one great-grandson for whom she prayed, due in December. She also leaves behind her sisters, Rachel (Charlie) Meader, Winola Barter, Glenice McKechnie, and Ernestine (Barry) Emery. She had many nieces and nephews whom she adored.

The family would like to thank Pastor Barry Trask and our extended family and friends for their loving support as Gatha made her journey to Heaven. We are also grateful for the exceptional care provided by David Huish, PA, and the caregivers of Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice. Without the support of each of you, we would not have been able to grant her wish of passing peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Please join us in celebrating Gatha’s life, on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 195 US Route 2, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, her family would like to offer a scholarship to nursing students. Donations may be sent to Christine Richards, 138 True Hill Rd, Strong, ME 04983.