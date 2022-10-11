Aileen B. Wescott (1942-2022)

MANCHESTER – Aileen Burhoe Wescott, age 80, loving mother of two was granted her angel wings peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 3, 2022. “We know that we can’t have you but we’re happy knowing that you rejoin your heavenly family. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.”

Aileen was born on March 25, 1942 in Farmington, Maine to Wallace and Marian (Becker) Bamford. She graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maine at Orono. Aileen worked for the State of Maine DHHS as a daycare licensing agent, then a foster care licensing agent until her retirement. She was married to Howard Burhoe from 1964 to 1986. Later, she married John A. Wescott in 1990 and they were together until his death in 2013. Aileen was an active and caring woman who spent most of her life thinking about others. She always surrounded herself with her friends and family, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved. As a mother and grandmother, she was generous, loving and kind.

Aileen is survived by her son, Mark Burhoe and wife Manon of Fayette; daughter, Karen Taylor and fiancé Brooks Van Sant of Manchester; grandson, Daniel Taylor; step grandchildren, Robert Martin, Jessica Martin, Ryan Martin and their families.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to their favorite animal shelter in memory of Aileen.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.