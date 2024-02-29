Alan Sawyer (1928-2024)

FARMINGTON – Alan Vern Sawyer, Sr., 95, of Farmington, died early Monday morning at his home. He was born in Meriden, CT, September 23, 1928, only child of Ralph Vern and Isabelle (Maud) Beardsley Sawyer. At the age of 17, he entered the US Coast Guard and his time in the Coast Guard propelled him to his career of being a Merchant Shipper having served on over 111 ships traveling the world. He eventually settled in Wilton where he loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. He later moved to Willow Springs in Farmington where he had several close friends. He said “after seeing and visiting most countries of the world, he loved America all the more and the beautiful state of Maine”.

Survivors include his son Alan and his wife, Julie of Scarborough, ME, his daughter Judith Sawyer, Esq & RN and her partner Greg Hanner of West Virginia, his four grandsons, Gregory Sawyer, MD (Annah) of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Jamison Sawyer (Sierra) of Westbrook, ME, Bryan Church, Esq, of West Virginia and Daniel Church of New Mexico; three great grandchildren all of Cape Elizabeth, Lylah Sawyer, Jude Sawyer and Levi Sawyer.

His wish was for no funeral but for his ashes to be spread back to the sea. Those who wish may make a donation to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for cremation services.