Alan Smith, 77

STRONG – Alan Rodney Smith, 77, of Norton Hill passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on September 6, 2023. He was born in Farmington, Maine, the son of Frederick J. Smith Jr. and Jean A. (Huntington) Carlow.
Alan attended school in both Phillips and Strong. After graduating from high school, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Enterprise and then as a Drill Sergeant for the Army Reserves. He was a career employee for Central Maine Power, which included several years as a lineman.
Alan was an avid hunter and fisher in his younger years; a family tradition. He was passionate about all sports and was looking forward to his upcoming bowling league season. Alan enjoyed coaching the Strong Little League baseball team. He ended his Little League coaching career with a record of 66 wins and 2 losses in league play. He was a history buff and loved a good banter.
He was predeceased by his wife, Linda; father, Frederick; stepmother, Belle; siblings, Stephen and Judith; niece, Sherry; and nephew, Richard.
Alan is survived by his mother, Jean Carlow; siblings, Patricia Nichols (Victor), Marcus Deming, Robin Smith, Melissa Dorey (Kevin); son, James; daughters, Maria Lombardi (Sebastian) and Denise Worcester (John Trask); stepsons, Danny and Daren Worcester; grandchildren, Macey Crommett (Dylan), Sebastian Lombardi II, and Nicholas Lombardi; as well as many nieces, a nephew, and cousins.
A burial will be held Monday, September 11, at 10 a.m., Mile Square Cemetery, Avon, ME.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Phillips Historical Society; 8 Pleasant Street, Phillips, ME 04966 or Strong Little League; c/o Kendra Pratt; 87 Beanies Beach Road, Strong, ME 04983.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine where memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com
Very sorry to learn of this. I always enjoyed talking with Alan, whether it be politics or Sports. You never had to wonder where you stood with him, as he was very open in his beliefs. He was dedicated in his commitment to Education and served for several years on the SAD 58 School Board with a great deal of pride in watching the community Tax Dollars.
I will miss Him.
Rest in Peace old Boy,
Bill Gilmore
My husband Harold Simpson was down with a long disease but Smitty came regularly to brighten his days .. their last visit Harold shook his hand and said Thank you Sarg for being my friend 😢. Rest easy now Smitty. Thelma will miss you
w e didn’t a l w a ys C e y e t o e y e,but we b o1h L ov e d y o u r MOM, R I P K at h y and R e g
I had the pleasure of getting to know Smitty while working at CMP. He was reading meters when i started there. I remember one day after 3 of us finished our meter routes early, Alan took us to a secret spot to fly fish. He knew how to tell a story and make it very interesting and sometimes astonishing. His command of a large list of adjectives was impressive.
You never left him not understanding how he really felt about something.
When Alan went to Line Clerk work he knew what the lineworkers were up against because he himself was a former lineworker.
He cared for us out there and he spent many long hours at his desk making sure we got what we needed to make it through the night. He was very good at what he did.
He could make us laugh no matter how tired we were. Alan was a good guy, i will miss him. Rest in peace Smitty, l know you’ll have the lights on when we get there.