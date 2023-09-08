Alan Smith, 77

STRONG – Alan Rodney Smith, 77, of Norton Hill passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on September 6, 2023. He was born in Farmington, Maine, the son of Frederick J. Smith Jr. and Jean A. (Huntington) Carlow.

Alan attended school in both Phillips and Strong. After graduating from high school, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Enterprise and then as a Drill Sergeant for the Army Reserves. He was a career employee for Central Maine Power, which included several years as a lineman.

Alan was an avid hunter and fisher in his younger years; a family tradition. He was passionate about all sports and was looking forward to his upcoming bowling league season. Alan enjoyed coaching the Strong Little League baseball team. He ended his Little League coaching career with a record of 66 wins and 2 losses in league play. He was a history buff and loved a good banter.

He was predeceased by his wife, Linda; father, Frederick; stepmother, Belle; siblings, Stephen and Judith; niece, Sherry; and nephew, Richard.

Alan is survived by his mother, Jean Carlow; siblings, Patricia Nichols (Victor), Marcus Deming, Robin Smith, Melissa Dorey (Kevin); son, James; daughters, Maria Lombardi (Sebastian) and Denise Worcester (John Trask); stepsons, Danny and Daren Worcester; grandchildren, Macey Crommett (Dylan), Sebastian Lombardi II, and Nicholas Lombardi; as well as many nieces, a nephew, and cousins.

A burial will be held Monday, September 11, at 10 a.m., Mile Square Cemetery, Avon, ME.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Phillips Historical Society; 8 Pleasant Street, Phillips, ME 04966 or Strong Little League; c/o Kendra Pratt; 87 Beanies Beach Road, Strong, ME 04983.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine where memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com