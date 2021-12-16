Alan Theodore Huntoon (1960-2021)

MADRID TOWNSHIP – Alan Theodore Huntoon, 61, passed away on December 10, 2021, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born on March 1, 1960 in Farmington, son of Theodore and Angel (Gibbs) Huntoon. Alan graduated from Mt. Abram High School in the class of 1978. Alan served his country in the U.S. Air Force from March of 1980 until being honorably discharged in February of 1983.

On July 6, 1991, Alan married Monica Whitney in Madrid Township. Over the years, he worked at R.T.D. Enterprises in Madison and at Sanders Auto in Phillips. Alan enjoyed classic cars, adventures and road trips, family time, gardening and collecting miniatures.

Alan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Monica Huntoon; his son, Tristan Huntoon; his daughter, Tabitha Huntoon; and his mother, Angel Huntoon – all of Madrid Township. He was predeceased by his father, Theodore Huntoon; and his sister, Crystal Carignan.

Donations may be sent to the family at 8 Poplar Drive, Madrid, ME 04966.

Services will be at a later date in the summer of 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.