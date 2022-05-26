Albert Durwood Phillips (1934-2022)

NEW SHARON – Albert Durwood Phillips passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Tuesday, May 24, at the age of 87. He was born June 7, 1934 in Carrabassett Valley a son of John and Elizabeth Phillips. He graduated from Skowhegan High School and then joined the United States Army, where he served 3 years. During the Korean Conflict he was stationed in White Sands, New Mexico. After the service he worked construction a short time and then worked at multiple shoe shops. He retired from Foster Manufacturing in 2000. He met his wife, Elsie, in 1956 and married in 1960. They raised their 5 children in New Sharon, renovating an 1800s farmhouse and operating a gentleman’s farm.

Throughout his life and retirement, he enjoyed drives, tinkering, puzzles, sapping, reading and listening to his bible, working in the woods, and continued to use his tractor and chain saw well into his eighties. He greatly enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play around the yard, orchard, and pool.

He was predeceased by his grandmother Ruby Jackson, parents John Albert and Elizabeth Phillips, brother John Phillips and close cousins Eloise, Larry, and Garland.

He is survived by wife Elsie Phillips; children, Rebecca and husband Matthew Lemieux, Gwendolyn and husband Rick Millett, Kimberly and husband Benjamin Smith, Gregory Phillips and husband Ralph Renard, Christopher and wife Elizabeth Phillips; grandchildren Nichole and husband Joshua Farrington, Jacquelyn and husband Albion Tyler, Christina and husband Aaron Gordon, Bradley Smith, Micah, Elijah, and Josiah Phillips, Ashley and husband Jon Woods, Scott Bowen, Brandy Bowen, Ryan and wife Kristen Millett, Andrew Millett; great grandchildren Carson, Callie, Zekiah, Natalie, Makayla, AJ, Hailey, Camren, Tyler, Ricky, Emitt, Austin, Noah, Sawyer, Gabrielle, and Loriah; as well as several brother and sister in laws.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 5-7 pm with services at 7 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be considered to the New Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 786, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.