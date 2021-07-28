Alexander “Sandy” Miller (1945-2021)

RANGELEY – Alexander “Sandy” Miller, 76, a seasoned resident of Rangeley, Maine passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, surrounded by his family, friends, and two red labs. He waited until his third grandchild was born, Miya, just four hours before he transitioned to the great lake in the sky. Sandy is remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, avid reader, hunter and outstanding fisherman.

Sandy was born in Somerville, New Jersey to Alice and Alexander Clark Miller on March 12, 1945, where his love of family and his passion for athletics and the outdoors began. The family moved to Syracuse, New York and then to Mexico, Maine where Sandy graduated from high school earning numerous accolades in football, baseball and skiing.

He attended Norwich Academy in Vermont and then joined the U.S. Navy for a tour of Vietnam as a morse code specialist. He served his country proudly and was recently recognized for his service.

Sandy then settled in Durango, Colorado attending Fort Lewis College. Durango’s western culture and vast mountainous terrain appealed to Sandy as did the opportunity to ride horses into the backcountry to hunt bear and elk with his friend Stan Moore.

Sandy returned home to Western Maine to work in Rumford’s paper mill and raise a family. He met and married Barbara Gautreau from Mexico. It was then that Sandy began sharing his love of the outdoors with his children, Ashley and Adam, heading out in the early morning to their secret fishing spots. Later on, his grandson Riley spent every available moment readying the boat and fishing with his Pop. And grandson Karsen became Sandy’s most ardent cribbage competitor spending hours strategizing and laughing over games won and lost.

Life took an unexpected turn when Sandy and Barbara purchased a home adjacent to the Rangeley boat launch and converted it into Rangeley’s Bed and Breakfast. It was during this time, that Sandy and Barb made lifelong friends with tourists from around the world.

Sandy’s fish tabulations over the past decade highlighted his serious respect for the outdoors and his effort to monitor the heath of the Rangeley Lakes. He passed his fishing annotations on to Maine Fish and Game at the end of every fishing season.

Two years ago, when Sandy was diagnosed with a suspicious spot on his lung, he courageously declined treatment explaining to his doctor that he liked the quality of his life. So, he decided to fish every day with his children and grandchildren and smelt and fish with his buddy, George and many others. And he loved the chatter and roar of family and friends at special occasions at his home as well as his favorite foods.

So, resting in his bed surrounded by those that love him, with his daughter Ashley and family administering his care, with a Rangeley Lake breeze blowing in the open window and his fishing boat within sight, Sandy breached another giant threshold.

Sandy was predeceased by his father Alexander Miller, his mother Alice Miller and a brother Patrick Miller.

Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Miller; his daughter Ashley and her husband Logan Nutting, grandsons Riley and Karsen; his son Adam Miller and partner Christa Powers, granddaughter Miya Miller; brother James Miller and wife Pam (Casper Wy.); sister Leslie Morrill and husband Tom. And many nieces and nephews and cousins that loved him dearly.

The family would like to thank the Rangeley community, Androscoggin Home Healthcare and hospice, Emily Cotier RN, Melissa Marble RN and friends for their support, compassion and love.

Cremation services cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held on August 8th at 11:00 A.M. at the residence of Barbara Miller Rangeley Lakes Bed & Breakfast, Rangeley. Memorial donations may be made "In Memory of Sandy Miller" to: Rangeley Region Guides 'and Sportsmen's Association P.O Box 244 Rangeley, Maine 04970.