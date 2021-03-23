Allan B. Scamman (1933-2021)

STRONG – Allan Butterfield Scamman, 87, of Strong, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Togus VA Medical Center. He was born in Phillips on October 8, 1933, the son of Henry W. and Dorothy (Norton) Scamman. Allan was educated in the schools of Phillips and Strong School. He graduated from Strong High School, Class of 1953. He then went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard for four years, with an honorable discharge.

Allan married Helen Marie Mitchell on February 27, 1965 in Phillips. He had several jobs but the one he enjoyed most was serving in the Maine Forest Service with Helen on Saddleback, Boundary Bald and the Moose River Forestry Station for several years where he met many lifelong friends.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, holding many callings. He enjoyed gardening, animals and reading.

Survivors include a son, Joseph E. Scamman and his wife Debbie of Lewiston; a daughter, Tanis E. Scamman and granddaughter Christy of Strong; a brother, Lewis Scamman and wife Dianne of Washington State; a special sister-in-law, Ruth Cushman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Helen; father, Henry Scamman; mother, Dorothy Scamman; siblings, Louise Stacy, John Scamman, Anna Scamman, Stephen Scamman, Mariam Fenn, and Warren Scamman.

Special thanks to Togus VA Hospital and Edgewood Rehab and Living Center for the care and support they provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dorothy N. Scamman Scholarship fund C/O Tanis Scamman, PO Box 487, Strong, Me. 04983.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Village Cemetery in Strong.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.