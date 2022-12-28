Allan W. Marcotte (1960-2022)

PHILLIPS – Allan W. Marcotte, 62, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, after fighting numerous health issues over the last 3 decades.

Al was born August 19, 1960 in Manchester, NH, to Allan H. & Katrin (Bäumel) Marcotte. He graduated from Manchester High School West in 1978. Always a history buff, Al majored in history in college, was a voracious reader, and before his health interfered, he enjoyed participating in colonial reenactments as a loyalist ranger, where he made many friends over the years. For a time, he was a volunteer tour guide at the Bethel Historical Society.

Besides trivia, Irish rebel music and John Ford movies, Al also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Back in the day, his favorite “breakfast of champions” on these trips was a brownie and a Coke. As his palate evolved a bit, he learned to cook. Al made the best pizza around and made a mean pot of Boston Baked Beans.

As an avid Boston Red Sox fan, Al endured much heartbreak over the years but was incredibly thankful that he lived long enough to see them win not one, but four World Series titles. We suspect he is chatting up Ted Williams and Jerry Remy as you read this.

Though he always considered Manchester home, Al lived in various places in the US, including Vermont; North Carolina; Florida; Tennessee; Bethel, Maine; Washington state and most recently, Phillips, Maine, helping to raise his three godchildren in some of these places.

Al was predeceased by his parents and younger sister, Stephanie Marcotte. He is survived by his older sister, Andrea Harrington of Minot, ME; his younger sister, Barbara (John) Cavallaro of Manchester, NH; nephew Joe (Lisa) St. Pierre of New Boston, NH and niece Elisabeth Hayes of Minot, ME, as well as his grandnieces and grandnephew.

He also leaves behind his godchildren, Shani (Jeff) Terry of Rochester, NH; Adrianne Hrynyszyn of Calgary, Canada and Connor (Scarlett) Mahoney of Cumberland City, TN, as well as their children.

Among the others who will miss him are many friends that provided companionship, help and comfort along the way, including (but certainly not limited to) his “brother from another mother,” James Gould of Phillips, Maine, as well as the extended family he found among the men and women of the Phillips Fire Department. Al was honored to be part of the team, acting as “Aide-de-Camp” to Chief Gould, assisting him with writing grants, reports and various other administrative tasks, as well as using his cooking talents to contribute to their fundraisers.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Al’s memory is asked to consider helping the Phillips Fire Auxiliary (138B Park St, Phillips, ME 04966) as they work towards their goal of a new fire station so they can better serve their community.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home in Saco is entrusted with his arrangements.