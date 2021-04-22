Allan Wyman (1942-2021)

FARMINGTON — Allan Sherwood Wyman of Farmington, died on April 15, 2021, after a long battle with leukemia. He was born in Farmington on Nov. 21, 1942, the son of Sherwood Philip and Dorothea (Page) Wyman. Allan’s early years were spent on the Mallory Farm in South Strong, where his father was foreman. As a young child he spent many hours with his mother, who was a civilian aircraft spotter for the US Civil Defense Program, identifying aircraft and his mom would phone them into the Defense Dept. Dorothea received a citation from President Eisenhower for their efforts. Allan graduated from Strong High School in 1961, where he enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball. Following school, he worked at several mills and then was hired as an apprentice machinist at Franklin Engineering Co. where he learned machine tool technology. In 1963, Allan married Katherine Daggett of New Vineyard. Allan studied at the University Maine at Farmington, graduating in 1971 with high honors in Biology. He then began a teaching career at Wilton Academy. After five years, he left education for a few years to design solar heating systems/homes. Several of his designs are still operating today. When Allan returned to teaching, he did so as an Industrial Arts teacher, taking classes at night and completed a BA in Industrial Technology from USM in 1986. He taught IA at Livermore Falls Middle School for 20 years. After retiring from teaching, Allan owned and operated his own courier business for several years, delivering money to businesses and banks. Allan and his son Stewart owned and operated Tearaway Kennels, where he bred and trained pointing dogs. They traveled and competed in Field Trials all over New England and Eastern Canada. He was a longtime member and officer of the Maine Bird Dog Club, publishing the club’s newsletter with the help of his wife.

In 1998, Allan earned his Master Maine Guides license after being an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. He really enjoyed taking his friends and clients on fishing and bird hunting trips. Highlights of his fishing experiences were Atlantic salmon fishing in Newfoundland and Quebec. Allan took two memorable fishing trips to Alaska, about which he loved to tell stories. Allan believed that hobbies and work made life interesting. He coached Little

League baseball for many years, enjoyed photography, vegetable gardening, and driving old sports cars. He said that many of his travels and hobbies were possible because of his wife Kate.

Allan believed that a good teacher can make a student strive for excellence. Two of his teachers for which he often expressed his gratitude were Arthur Mitchell of Temple, his high school IA teacher and Professor Robert Martin (deceased) his Biology professor at UMF. Allan is survived by wife, Katherine; daughter, Carolyn; son, Stewart; sisters, Ruth Coleman of Derry NH and Jeannie Harkins of Rockland ME; and cousin, Patricia Simpson of Kingfield.

The family would like to thank Kristin, Emily and James of Androscoggin Home Health Care for their care and kindness. Allan wrote in summation: “When your dry fly lands without a ripple near a rising trout and the whistle of wings fill your ears; when a kid smiles after making a nice catch, these are the things that have pleased me all these years”.

Per Allan’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.