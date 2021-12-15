Allecia Wilkins (1927-2021)

PHILLIPS – Allecia Wilkins, 94, of Phillips, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on December 11, 2021.

She was born in Rangeley on June 29, 1927, a daughter of Warren and Verma Wilbur. She grew up in Rangeley, and in 1942 her family moved to Gray where her father was a game warden. Allecia graduated from Pennell Institute in 1945. She attended Bliss College from 1945 to 1947. On January 28, 1947, in Lewiston, she married Carl Wilkins of Farmington. Together they raised four children. She worked at Forster Manufacturing Company for 33 years before retiring in 1992. Allecia was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was kind and generous to all she knew.

Allecia leaves behind three sons, Kenneth Wilkins and companion Charlotte Gassett, David Wilkins and wife Nancy, Keith Wilkins and wife Janice; a daughter, Jebbie Campbell and husband Randy – all of Phillips; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; and four nieces. She was predeceased by her parents and three siblings.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.