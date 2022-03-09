Alton Ardene Proctor (1928-2022)

FARMINGTON – Alton Ardene Proctor, 93, of Weld, died late Friday evening at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born in Farmington, September 24, 1928, a son of Alton Ardene and Annie (Merchant) Proctor and received his education in Weld Schools. On Aug. 28, 1948, he married Nina Daphne Conant in Farmington and they made their home in Weld, famous for its’ ponds and gardens, that at one time had over 2,000 seedlings planted from seeds for all to enjoy. The gardens and rock pile pyramid were lovingly cared for and created by the entire family and culminated with a log cabin at the very top of the rock pyramid delighting visitors from all over the world over the years. The ponds at the property were famous for the very large bullfrogs that delighted many youngsters over the years for the annual Weld Heritage Day frog jumping contests.

Mr. Proctor worked at Mt. Blue State Park for several years, and then worked cutting wood with the White’s. He worked at Oxford Paper Group for thirty-two years and had been retired from there for thirty-four years. In addition to working at the mill, he also owned and operated his own gravel business serving the great Weld community for thirty-two years. He enjoyed playing the fiddle and was a member of Wright’s Orchestra for many years, and managed the Weld dances.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Nina Daphne Proctor of Weld; sons, Dalton and his wife, Cindy, Danny and his wife, Carol, Donny and his wife, Cindy S., and Daryl, all of Weld; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Carrol and a sister, Wilma Bryant.

Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Weld at a later date. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Weld Historical Society, Weld, ME 04285. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.