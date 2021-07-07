Amanda June Rickards (1987-2021)

WILTON – Amanda June Rickards, 34, of Wilton died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her home in Wilton.

She was born in Farmington, July 1, 1987, a daughter of Matthew Robert Rickards and Marcia June Coffin and was a 2005 graduate of Mt. Blue High School.

Amanda liked to be busy, having held jobs at Rite Aid as a pharmacy tech, BIW, and most recently at Jarden’s, now known as Life Made. Amanda loved plants and animals, especially her cat Luna and her dog, Benji. She was a great decorator, and especially loved primitive and rustic home decor. She enjoyed fragrance’s and had an infectious smile and with deep dimples. She loved the beach and floating with her daughter, Bella; her days always started or ended with a phone call to her daughter if they were not together. Amanda had a love for mud and going to mud runs, watching her brother, Luke. She had a keen eye for fashion; baby blue being her favorite color; and never left the house without a full complement of jewelry given to her from her Great Gram to her daughter, Bella.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Isabella of Chesterville; her mother, Marcia Cook and her husband, Scott of Jay; father, Matthew Robert Rickards and his companion, Brigitte of North Anson; siblings, Jessica Rickards of Phillips, Tyler Trask of New Sharon, Luke Rickards and his wife, Stephanie of Chesterville, and Katie Cassidy and her husband, Matt of Farmington Falls; former step-father, Tim Trask; paternal grandmother, Linda of Madison; many nieces and nephews; and her bonus mom, Prudy Nile of Chesterville.

The family invites relatives and friends to a public memorial service on Saturday, July 10 at 1 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington followed by a Celebration of Life at 446 Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The family requests that those attending try and wear Amanda’s favorite color of baby blue. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests that memorial donations be made in her memory to Isabella Rickards Fund, c/o Luke and Stephanie Rickards, 446 Zions Hill Road, Chesterville, ME 04938.