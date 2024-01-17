Anatole Richard (1930-2024)

GORHAM – Anatole J. Richard, 94, of Gorham, Maine died peacefully in his sleep on January 15, 2024.

Anatole was born on January 1, 1930, in Riley, Maine, the seventh child of Andre T. and Domethilde Boudreau Richard.

Anatole grew up in Riley and graduated from Jay High School in 1949. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War, enlisting in 1951. Upon his discharge he had achieved the rank of Corporal.

On May 26, 1954, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, he married Louise Emond of Livermore Falls. They were married nearly 50 years before her death in January 2004.

Anatole was a charter member of the North Jay Fire Department serving as a volunteer firefighter in his younger years. He was employed by Beisaw’s Garage as an auto mechanic and body shop painter prior to his employment with International Paper Company’s mill from where he retired in 1991.

Anatole was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family most of all. He kept in contact with many of his nieces and nephews with visits and phone calls. He was an avid antique car buff and on summer nights could be found enjoying ice cream and “car talk” at local cruise nights. He and Louise enjoyed camping, dancing, cookouts, bingo and playing cards with “the gang”. In 1991 they followed their dream of travelling cross country in their motorhome to visit his brother, Rudolph and travelled to Washington, DC, with his son-in-law, David, to participate in the Honor Flight Maine program.

Anatole called Wilton home for over 50 years and in 2017 moved to Standish to be closer to his daughter. He recently moved to Gorham House Assisted Living in Gorham.

Anatole is survived by his sons, Armand and his wife, Nancy of Mechanic Falls, ME, Thomas of Presque Isle, ME, and daughter, Deborah Jewett and her husband, David of Standish, ME. His only granddaughter, Dyan Macomber of Mechanic Falls, ME and his two great grandchildren, Ashlyn Louise Macomber and Karter Richard Macomber. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lucille Richard of Jay, ME and many nieces and nephews.

Anatole was the last surviving sibling in his generation. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, Louise, sisters, Bernadette and Blanche, brothers, Louis and his wife, Geraldine, Lionel and his wife, Frances, Rudolph and his wife, Claire, Adrice and his wife, Pauline and Jean (Emerie).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Church Street, Jay, ME. Family and friends are invited to Anatole’s visitation on Sunday, January 21, 2023, from 1pm to 3 pm at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anatole’s memory to Honor Flight Maine, PO Box 699, Brunswick, ME 04011-0699. Visit Anatole’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share your memories, reflections or words of sympathy. Honored to be caring for the family of Anatole J. Richard is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.