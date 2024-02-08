Andrew Webster (1961-2024)

WELD – Andrew Will Webster was born on June 14, 1961 in Farmington, and was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School.

He worked in the woods for many years with Thayne and David Heath, later with the Vining brothers in Weld. Over time he drove truck for Hartt Transportation, worked as a yard jockey at Jay Mill, and drove for Bison. He finished up his trucking career working with Ed Winslow, who was also a great friend. In retirement to keep busy he cut and delivered wood for Jr’s Firewood.

He enjoyed sharing his handyman knowledge with his kids and later his grandchildren. He loved his family and friends stopping by, watching a movie with his grandchildren, and sharing adventures with his wife.

He is survived by: his wife, Mary Fern; mother, Betty Webster; children, Jason (Tiffany) Heath, Rebecca (Richard) Dorling, Clara (Eric) Cripe, Jody (Hector) Schwartz, Marla (Oliver) Winship, Sharon Schwartz, and Nathan Webster; Goddaughter, Chelsea (Brian) Isley; Grandchildren, Jason Jr., Madison, Devin, Alexander, Blaize, Willow, Desirae, Hunter, Haley, Sierra, Ethan, Gabriahna, Bronson, Zayden, Autumn, Roxanna, and Cooper; Sisters, BJ Hutchinson and Carey Paradis

He was predeceased by his wife, Maylene (Heath) Webster (2007); daughter, Karen Schwartz (2014); grandson, Darren Webster (2004); father, Joe Webster (2013).

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday from 5-7 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Funeral services will be held at the Center on Sunday at 10 am. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Interment will be at Birchland Cemetery in North Jay.