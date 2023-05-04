Angel Gibbs Huntoon (1938-2023)

MADRID TOWNSHIP – Angel Huntoon, age 84, passed away Friday April 28, 2023, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born on October 27, 1938, in Skowhegan, daughter of Freeman and Lillian (Gallant) Gibbs.

Angel was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and Phillips. She was married to Theodore Huntoon on May 30th, 1959, at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, in Skowhegan. Angel raised her family and lived in Phillips during the 60s and 70s, then in the 80s moved to Madrid Township. For many years she was employed at JL Coombs in Phillips, and over 25 years at Foster Mfg. Co. in Strong.

She volunteered at the Phillips food pantry, served as chairman on the AMPS ambulance board of directors for 20 years. She also volunteered at the voting polls for elections. Angel loved fishing and crafting with the grandkids, wild berry picking, her pet dogs, and cats, and feeding the birds. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, collecting Barbies and cookbooks, and ATV riding. Angel will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, who will remember her “infectious laugh.”

Angel is survived by, grandsons, Tristan Huntoon of Madrid Township, and Travis Carignan of Portland; granddaughters, Tabitha Huntoon of Madrid Township, and Katrina Gacki and husband Dan of Rangeley; great grandson, Finley Gacki of Rangeley; daughter in-law, Monica Huntoon of Madrid Township; son in-law, James Carignan of Rangeley; niece, Renee Corson of Skowhegan; nephew, Michael Gibbs of Waterville. She was predeceased by her parents, brother, Freeman Gibbs Jr.; husband, Theodore Huntoon; daughter, Crystal Carignan; and son, Alan Huntoon.

Donations in Angel’s memory may be sent to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, ME 04938.

Private gathering to be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME 04938.