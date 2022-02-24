Angela “Angie” Marie (DiPompo) Holman (1939-2022)

AUBURN – Angela “Angie” Marie (DiPompo) Holman, 82, a resident of Jay, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born on August 2, 1939, in Riley, Maine, the daughter of Rocco and Margaret (Anderson) DiPompo. Angie attended schools in Jay and was a graduate of Jay High School. She worked at Livermore Shoe from 1957 until 1977 and then went on to work at International Paper from 1977 until her retirement in 2002. In April of 1992 she married Arthur Holman, they were married for 26 years before his passing in 2019.

Angie enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, out west, the Canadian rail and going on cruises. She also enjoyed going camping and gardening. Angie especially loved to spend time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Rick Olsen and partner Julie Jacques, Rob Olsen and wife Laureen, Darcie Pollis and husband Keith, Tracie Goriss; stepchildren, Darren Holman and wife Rachel, Dale Homan and wife Samantha; 15 grandchildren, Jason Olsen and wife Bobbie, Tanya Olsen, Elizabeth Frechette, Joshua Olsen and wife Christina, Allison Frechette, Zack Frechette and wife Anna, Kelsey Frechette, Kayla Jewett and husband Chris, Desarae Blanchard and husband Jon, Lindsey Milligan and husband Andrew, Alissa Pollis, Hannah Goriss and fiancé Zack Brown, Emily Goriss, Kyle Holman, Austin Holman; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Rita Hewitt, Bob DiPompo and wife Glenda, Rosine Dolinski; sisters-in-law, Judy Martin, Anita Ladd and husband Jon; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Arthur; brothers, Louis, Rick, and Tony DiPompo; infant siblings, John and Lina DiPompo; sisters-in-law, Christine “Teeny” DiPompo and Dea-anna “Dee Dee” DiPompo; brothers-in-law, Walter Hewitt, Charlie Martin, and Bill Dolinski; daughter-in-law, Julie Marsters; son-in-law, George Goriss; father-in-law, Cecile Holman.

