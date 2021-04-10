RANGELEY — On April 2, 2021, we lost our beloved mother, mother in-law, sister, aunt, Nonna, great-Nonna, and friend, Angelina Cerminara. Angelina’s loving husband Angelo predeceased her in 2017. Angelina had the greatest love for her children and her family and she loved spending time with them all. Being surrounded by her family is what was most important to her. Angelina was experienced with farming, gardening, and raising animals and she loved to take care of the animals and spend time in the garden.

Angelina is survived by four children, eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one sister, and many nieces and nephews: her eldest son, Francesco and wife Pasquilina of Rangeley, their children, Paul and wife Monica of Middlesex, VT, Dominic and wife Charity of Barre, VT, Leo and wife Kaitlyn of Rangeley; her daughter, Maria Proia of Needham, MA and children, Christopher and wife Kim of Norfolk, MA, Joseph of Needham, MA, Cassandra and Stephanie of Needham, MA; her son, Giuseppe and wife Diane of Bellingham, MA, their children, Angelo of Bellingham, MA and Christina of New Bedford, MA; her son, Michael and wife Marly, their children Michelle and Mario of Rangeley; her sister, Chiccina Paola and children, Nancina and Francesco of Platania, Italy and Newton, MA; as well as great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, both in the United States and in Italy.

A private graveside service will be held as soon as weather allows at the Evergreen Cemetery in

Rangeley.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.