Angelina Cornelio Lowe (1929-2022)

FARMINGTON – Angelina Cornelio Lowe passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on March 29, 2022.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1929 to Benny and Alice Cornelio. She was raised on a dairy and chicken farm in Riley. Angie moved to Cambridge, Mass. to live with her aunt and uncle for several years as a young girl.

Returning home, she eventually began working in local mills and shoe shops. She got married and raised seven children in a beautiful country home surrounded by gardens and pasture lands. She loved her family immensely. Of the seven children, four had terminal illnesses. She never hesitated for a moment doing her absolute best to ensure they got all the care they needed while being there for the rest of us.

Despite the many healthcare challenges, she contributed in many ways to help support our family and celebrate life. She baked and sold homemade bread out of her kitchen, delivering it to local area stores daily. She was known to make up to 132 loaves by hand, a day. She loved to celebrate the holidays with the family, making Christmas wreaths, star ornaments, and searching out the perfect Christmas tree for all of us to decorate.

For Halloween, she made prize winning costumes for each of us, Robin Hood, Zorro, the Great Pumpkin and Angels. Together, we painted Easter eggs, decorated and hung many a May Day baskets. Angelina played guitar and jammed with family and friends singing her favorite country songs by Patsie Cline, Loretta Lynn, Buck Owens, and so many others. She always took time to read us comforting children stories at bedtime. Her own favorite past time was playing Bingo which began when she was 15 years old. She never stopped playing and would travel state wide to find a good Bingo hall. She had a relentless humor finding much irony and laughter in every day. She introduced us to the likes of Jack Benny, Red Skelton, Jackie Gleason, and so many others who we would watch with her.

Angelina will always stand tall in our memories as a pillar of strength, courage, and unconditional love. When times are difficult we need look no further than our own mother who we will remember with the deepest of respect and gratitude for all she gave and taught to us.

Angelina is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lowe; four of her children, Roland, Chuckie, Timmy, and Lisa; her sisters, Mary, Millie, Rosie; and her brothers, Louis, Johnny, and Peter. She is survived by her sons, Raymond and spouse Joanne, and John Paul; daughter, Bonita; their families including many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great, grandchildren.

Donations on her behalf may be sent directly to: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 20 Trafalgar Square, Suite 447, Nashua, NH 03063.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 pm, at the Birchland Cemetery on Route 17 in North Jay, with Father Paul Dumais officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.