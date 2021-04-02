Anita E. Lovell (1940-2021)



WILTON – Anita E. Lovell, 81, of Wilton, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was born in Farmington, March 26, 1940, the daughter of Oscar and Faustina (Wood) Thompson and was a 1958 graduate of Wilton Academy. On Jan. 3, 1959, she married Lloyd Lovell in Starks and they made their home in Wilton where they raised their family. While her family was growing up, Anita was a homemaker; which she loved, she also enjoyed baking and cooking and was featured in the newspaper for her bread making. She also was a Girl Scout leader in her younger years.

Anita surrendered her life to Jesus Christ in 1970 and became a Christian, a decision she cherished all her life. Anita freely shared her faith with others and many people she knew also came to Christ, a legacy that will live on for all of eternity. After her children were grown, she worked for a time at GH Bass and was a CNA as well. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the court system doing background checks. Anita liked to exercise her mind with word games and puzzles and enjoyed crafts, crocheting and gardening.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lloyd of Wilton; daughter, Tina DiDonna and her husband, Dan of Bath; son Lloyd Lovell, Jr. of Farmington; and Deborah Hodge and her husband, Ron of Whiting; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Oscar Thompson Jr., and his wife, Polly of Farmington and Robert Thompson and his wife, Carol of North Anson.

She was predeceased by mother and father and a great-grandson, Nolan Brian Hodge. There will be a memorial service to be determined at a later date. The family suggests that those who desire, consider donations in her memory to the charity of their choice. Memories may be share in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.