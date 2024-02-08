Anita McFarlane (1948-2024)

Anita L. McFarlane, 75, of Industry, died Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at her home. She was born December 12, 1948 in Farmington, Maine the daughter of Vinton and Phyllis (Adams) Partridge. Anita attended Wilton schools and proudly graduated from Wilton Academy in 1967. She pursued higher education at Husson College and the University of Southern Maine, earning a Master of Arts in American & New England Studies, a testament to her lifelong passion for learning. Anita married Jef McFarlane July 12, 1969, they settled in Industry and had four beautiful children. She dedicated over three decades of her career to the University of Maine at Farmington, where she not only excelled professionally but also continued her academic pursuits, earning additional qualifications, including her second Master’s degree in Women’s Studies. From 2000 – 2012, Anita served as the Registrar at Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Too early in her retirement she became ill and was cared for at home by her loving husband.

Anita was independent and fearless, with one exception, the fear of missing an adventure. She went on many adventures with family and close friends. She had a genuine personality, evidenced by her wonderful smile and ability to truly connect with people. She lived to travel and experience new things, be it across the globe or on a simple camping (later glamping) trip to play canasta and sip wine. Her laugh will not be forgotten and her strong sense of self was passed on to all four of her children.

She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her husband Jef, her four children: Jeremy and his partner Jessie, Chris and his wife Joanna, Kelly and her husband Mark, and Julie. Her grandchildren: Tristin, Samuel, Ella, Catie, Eben and Tucker. Anita’s siblings: Eleanor Gilbert and her partner Jeff, Judy Plummer and her partner John, Vint Partridge and his partner Joy, and Don Partridge and his wife Lucy. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Anita was predeceased by her parents, and her in-laws Vernon and Sylvia McFarlane.

May Anita’s spirit of adventure and love continue to inspire all who knew her, as her memory lives on in our hearts forever.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m. at the Center Hill Cemetery in Industry. A reception to follow at the family home just a short jaunt down the hill. Friends wishing to make donations in her memory can donate to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240, or donate online at androscoggin.org/donate