Ann M. Kendall (1930-2021)

CHESTERVILLE – Ann Mitchell Kendall, 90, of Chesterville left the earth on May 23, 2021 for a much anticipated reunion with her family and friends in heaven. She passed at home under the loving care of her family.

Ann was born on March 8, 1930 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and grew up in Livermore, Maine, where she graduated from Livermore Falls High School, class of 1950. She was the daughter of William and Alice Mitchell. On May 25, 1950, Ann married Cecil Kendall of Farmington. Together they raised six children, while living in Starks, Farmington, and eventually retiring in Chesterville.

Ann was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was retired from G.H. Bass in Wilton. Ann loved being at home and her home was often a gathering spot for family, friends and the neighborhood. All were welcomed at her house. She enjoyed knitting, word puzzles and a good cup of tea.

Ann is survived by her husband of 71 years, Cecil ; brother, William Mitchell and wife Betty; son, Kerry (Audrey) of Kingfield; daughter, Susan Robinson of Livermore; son, Frank (Debbie) of Livermore; son, John (Suzette) of Farmington; son David (Tammy) of Farmington; daughter, Kellee Hart (Neil) of Farmington; many grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Pepper. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Jacqueleen Luciano; and son in-law, Wally Robinson.

The family wants to thank Androscoggin Hospice and all the caretakers.

Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A private burial was held on May 27, 2021 at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.