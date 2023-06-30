Ann Marie Smith (1964-2023)

WATERVILLE – Ann Marie Smith, 58, of Waterville formerly of Jay, passed away Wednesday, March 29 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, with her brother Edward and dear friends, Katie and Jocelyn by her side. Ann lived an independent and optimistic life, until 2021 and the pandemic when she was hospitalized for an injury from a fall sustained in her apartment. She would never return home but would spend the next year and a half of her life, with her health continuing to decline, between Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood in Waterville.

She was born October 25, 1964, in Rumford, the daughter of Edward Leroy and Norma Charlene (Stinchfield) Libby. She was a 1984 graduate of Dirigo High School, she continued her education receiving her culinary degree through the Job Corps. On October 5, 1990, she married Steven Smith, in Rumford. They had two children Noelle and Jefferie. Steve and Ann enjoyed 17 years together before his passing on July 8, 2008. Ann was a loving wife and adored time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, coloring, crocheting, puzzles and attending family gatherings. She also loved Elvis and collecting Teddy Bears.

She is survived by her son, Jefferie Smith of Omaha Nebraska, grandchildren Payton and Oliver; siblings, April Libby and spouse Carol, of Florida; Edward Libby and longtime partner, Donald, of Leeds; Heidi Libby, of Rumford; and Norman Libby and wife Maureen, of Canton; Aunt Nancy and Uncle Bill Crooker, Uncle Timmy Stinchfield, Uncle Terry Stinchfield, sister-in-law Terri Gardner; nephews and nieces, Eric and wife Ashley Libby, Tricia Moreau and fiance Jim Pease, Patience and Shawn Innie, Michael LaClair, Billie-Jean LaClair, Dakota Patrick, Kerry Garland III, Dominik Patrick; great-nephews and great-nieces, Aiden and Lilly Libby, Elena Pease, Kaylee Garland, great-great nephews and great-great nieces, Nathan Garland, Damion Garland, Gannon Bisson, and Kialianna Barrett-Patrick, Luna M. Breton, Tamra M. Fleck, and Michaela Breton; Ann’s devoted friends who were like sisters to her, Katie Mosher and Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, and their families, Doug and Priscilla Mosher, Sarah and Robyn Mosher, Mike, Zoe, and Annabelle Collins; and dear friend Darmah-Jean Lindgard. Ann was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her daughter Noelle, her sister Vicki May Patrick, nieces and nephews, Nathaniel Thomas Richard. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held on Friday July 21st, 2023 at 11am at Farrington-Morton Cemetery, Route 2, Mexico, Maine. Friends and family are invited to gather at the American Legion, George Bunten Post 10, 17 Reynolds Avenue, Livermore Falls, Maine following the service. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.