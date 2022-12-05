Anne S. Moody (1932-2022)

STRONG – Anne Shirley Moody, 90, passed away on December 1, 2022 at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center in Farmington. She was born on September 18, 1932, in Portsmouth, NH, daughter of Seth and Emma (Peck) Gardner. On February 18, 1950, Anne married Robert Moody in Portsmouth, NH. They lived in Portsmouth, NH and Spencerville, MD before moving to Strong in 1974. She worked at the Strong Elementary School cafeteria as a cook assistant. Anne was a member of the Extension, Red Hats Club and the Historical Society in Strong. She enjoyed being with family and friends, knitting, crocheting and doing genealogy.

Anne is survived by her four children, Wayne Moody (Jean) of York, PA, Judy Coker (Jim) of Strong, Christine Knowlan (Robert) of Strong, and Ernest Moody (Laurel) of Cockeyville, MD; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Bess Richardson of Vermont and Ruth Wood of Mississippi. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Moody; father, Seth Gardner; mother, Emma Peck Gardner; daughters, Charlene L. and Shirley E. Moody.

Donations in Anne’s memory may be sent to Edgewood Living Center, 221 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington, ME 04938 or to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.