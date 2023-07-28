Anthony Whitney (1959-2023)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Anthony W. Whitney, 64 , of Livermore Falls, died Tuesday evening July 25th at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Farmington, January 20, 1959, a son of Elmer F. and Barbara (Smith) Whitney and received his education in local schools. He worked for the Farmington Cemetery Association for several years and for both Farmington Shoe and Livermore Shoe. He then worked for Issacson’s Pallet Mill in the softwood division before going to work in the cable department at AMI.

On May 26, 1979, he married Pennie LeBlond in Livermore, and they made their home in Farmington and Indiana before settling in Livermore Falls. Anthony enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting prior to his illness and enjoyed putting models together in later years.

He is survived by his wife Pennie of Livermore Falls and his partner in crime Squirt. His brother Jerry Whitney and his wife, Miriam of Industry, Brother Michael Whitney and his wife Michele of Industry, sister Michele St. Pierre of Industry and sister Charlotte Lane and her companion Tony Webber of Anson; nephews, JJ and his wife Peggy, Elmer, Jonathan and his wife Lisa all of Industry. Marty and his wife Renae of South Carolina; Corinna of Athens; Mindy and her husband Jesse of Madison; Ralph and his partner Stacy of Bucksport; Heidi and her husband Harold of Alabama; Chad and his wife Hillary of Industry; Bobbie Jo and her husband Malcolm of Farmington; Jason and his wife Kathryn of Farmington; Justin Lane of Anson; and many other extended family members. He was predeceased by a brother, Schuyler and his wife, Ruby; brother in laws Robert and Darryl.

A celebration of life will be held at Jerry and Miriam’s home; 35 Rand Road Industry August 12th at 3:00 pm.

Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.